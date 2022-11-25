A juvenile girl was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed directly to CBS 17 (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile girl was hit by a car on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Friday night, police confirmed directly to CBS 17.

The crash happened in front of Ole Time BBQ near SecurCare Self Storage and the intersection at Bashford Road just after 7:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department also told CBS 17.

The girl, who has not yet been identified, was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, but police could not confirm the extent of her injuries as of 8:45 p.m.

Police also would not confirm if the suspect who hit the girl remained on scene.

Hillsborough Street is currently closed between the Ole Time BBQ restaurant and Bashford Road.