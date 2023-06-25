RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment complex that caught fire early Sunday afternoon has left a “full building” of people displaced and a young girl with injuries, according to officials on scene.

Around noon, a fire at the Pines of Ashton apartments on 301 Roselle Court started in one of the apartments that left extensive damage, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. Neighboring homes in the complex have water and smoke damage.

Fire crews said they cut holes in the roof for ventilation of the building and turned off power to the building for safety, displacing all of its residents.

It is not clear how many residents were displaced.

According to officials, a five-year-old girl suffered burns to her feet and was taken to a hospital burn center. They said she is expected to be okay.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

So far, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Fire officials said the Red Cross and the apartment complex property manager are working to assist the displaced families and help with lodging.

Raleigh police, fire department and Wake County EMS are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.