Girl inappropriately touched by Wendell man, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wendell man is facing charges of committing illegal sex acts with a child.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested Jose Alberto Maya Orozco, 42, for three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened between July and October of this year.

The sheriff’s office said they were informed about the accusations in October. The victim disclosed she had been inappropriately touched by Orozco through a school assignment, deputies said. Orozco was arrested after an interview with the child and an investigation.

Now, the sheriff’s office said they have notified the Selma Police Department that Orozco may have committed similar offenses in their jurisdiction.

While Orozco was behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center earlier this week, he has since posted a $45,000 bond.