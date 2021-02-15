‘Glad to be back’: Some students return to Wake County classrooms Monday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Some students are now back in the classroom in Wake County.

Wake County Public School System schools on a year-round calendar started in-person learning again Monday.

Alston Ridge Middle School was one of the schools welcoming back students.

“I was glad to be back today,” said 7th grader Rachel Arrington.

A little over half of the students in the Wake County Public School System are returning to in-person learning.

“We were a little nervous at first just like anything else, but I think we, in the end, they reassured us they had everything up to snuff,” said parent Eric Weiss.

Pre-K through third grade and special education programs are able to return to school full-time.

Fourth through 12th grades are returning in three-week rotations.

About 48 percent of students chose to remain entirely virtual.

District leaders say the number of student absences has gone up in remote learning.

“I feel like a lot of other kids, including me, learn better when they’re actually looking at the teacher and not looking at a screen to the teacher,” said Arrington.

High schoolers haven’t been on campus in nearly a year.

County high school leaders say they looked at elementary and middle schools to see what protocols were working.

Students told CBS 17 they feel good so far about the safety measures taken. They said everyone had masks and socially distanced in the small class sizes.

“It made me feel more comfortable and safe,” said 7th grader Ethan Weiss. “It was actually very good. There weren’t many people at the school today.”

Students on a traditional calendar return Wednesday.