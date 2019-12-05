Glad to have his car back, Raleigh man vows to not make same mistakes after it was stolen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Preston Johnson’s glad to have his car back in his driveway after it was stolen late last month.

A couple of weeks ago he stopped at this Sheetz on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. “I did leave my keys in the car. I left it running,” he explained. “I was probably in Sheetz about five minutes.”

When he came out, he said his car was gone. “I was actually shocked it happened because I know a lot of people leave their cars running with the keys in the car,” he said.

Police warn running vehicles are a prime target for thieves. This is the season when people may be more likely to leave their cars running. Between last November and March, Raleigh Police say they took nearly 25 reports of cars that were stolen while they were running.

When Johnson’s car was stolen he knew he had to get it back. “I know it’s pretty old, but me and this car have been through some things. It helps me get to work, A and B, helps me take care of my kids so when that’s gone everything’s gone,” he said.

When the car was stolen, he said he drove around looking for it and eventually spotted it.

“I saw them pulling out of Burger King and I actually just floored it and took off I cut them off and they spun out,” he recalled.

Police say a 16-year-old was involved in stealing his car and several others.

Now that Johnson has his car back, he says he’s changed his habits. He’ll never leave it running again. “Not even for a minute. Not even for a second,” he said.

