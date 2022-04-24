RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inbound Glenwood Avenue/U.S. 70 was closed late Sunday afternoon as about 30 firefighters battled a house fire just north of Five Points, according to Raleigh fire officials.

The fire was reported just before 5:25 p.m. at a home at 1817 Glenwood Ave., according to Raleigh fire battalion chief Robert Hodge.

One room in the home was involved in the blaze and was extinguished about 15 minutes after fire crews arrived, Hodge said.

However, the inbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue are closed in the area. At least two fire trucks were blocking the lanes with a ladder from one truck extended toward the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

Hodge said the cause of the fire was under investigation. He was not sure if the occupants of the home would be displaced because of the damage from he fire.