New pick-up, drop-off zones to improve passenger safety in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New passenger pick-up and drop-off zones will help make passenger transportation safer in downtown Raleigh, especially at night.

Beginning Friday, Glenwood Avenue South and Johnson Street will have new zones for passengers to be picked up and/or dropped off.

The City of Raleigh Communications Department said the painted black and white passenger loading zones will be very identifiable for users, as well as passing cars.

The hope is to create more fluency in the area and cut down on accidents, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

“These new zones promote safer behavior for pedestrians, getting them off the roads and making it unnecessary for them to cross travel lanes,” Senior Transportation Analyst Seneca Miller said. “Evening passenger loading zones will make it faster, easier and accessible for riders and drivers. Since these are set areas, riders and drivers will know exactly where to pick up or drop off for more efficient turnover and more passengers can use the curb space to access their ride.”

The evening passenger loading zones will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday with a time limit of 10 minutes.

It is currently undecided if the zones will eventually move to be operational nightly.