RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St.

Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was out on Glenwood Ave. from Peace St. to Wade Ave.

They said no injuries were reported and the driver was not under the influence.

Officers asked drivers to seek an alternate route.

Those who drove through the area were asked to treat intersections with inoperable traffic lights as a four-way stop.

As of 6:58 a.m. Sunday, Duke Energy’s outage map reported that 461 customers remained without power in the area.

Duke Energy reported that power was fully-restored Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m.