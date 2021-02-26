Glenwood Avenue bars draw decent crowds as COVID-19 restrictions eased

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday night was the first night many businesses in the Triangle were able to operate under new looser COVID-19 restrictions.

Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, an area lined with bars and restaurants, saw a decent crowd come out. The wet weather didn’t seem to rain on people having a good time.

While it wasn’t ideal weather, for Adam Heidrick it was the first time in almost a year he got to make a drink inside Parliament bar.

“We have been waiting on this since March 17 of last year and have been through a lot of tough times,” he said.

Heidrick, the manager, said Parliament was forced to close its doors last March. He said they decided to reopen after learning this week of Gov. Roy Cooper relaxing the restrictions.

In a nutshell, it means more people are allowed inside and no more 9 p.m. curfew. Some bars and restaurants on Glenwood Avenue told CBS 17 they have hired back staff that was let go.

In some cases, places have security to make sure inside doesn’t go past capacity rules.

“I have to believe that if other bars have been through similar trials and tribulations like ours have that they are going to be pretty diligent hopefully,” Heidrick said.

Some businesses we talked to believe Saturday will be busier since Saturdays are usually a busy night.

“Be safe and be mindful of other people around you and the business that you are [going to]. A lot of them been through a lot and don’t want to go back,” Heidrick said.