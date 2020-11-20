Glenwood Avenue reopens after Monday water main break, road repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall reopened Friday night after a water main break flooded a section of the road Monday morning and repairs then closed a section.
Raleigh police had inbound Glenwood Avenue blocked at Blue Ridge Road near Crabtree Valley Mall.
The impacted section of Glenwood Avenue was covered in a significant amount of water after the water main break.
“The pavement repair from the water main break on November 16 was completed two days ahead of the initial timeline estimate,” city of Raleigh officials said in a news release Friday around 6:45 p.m. “All businesses and roads in the area can be accessed as per the usual routes.”
