Glenwood South bars shut down after fight breaks out when ‘drunk patrons’ told to leave, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two bars were shut down after a fight broke out when “drunk patrons” were asked to leave Sunday night in Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. at the Dogwood Bar and Eatery and Cornerstone Tavern in the 600 block of Glenwood Ave., according to Raleigh police.

The incident began after “drunk patrons who were getting a little out of hand” were told to leave by a bouncer, the Raleigh police watch commander said.

“They refused to leave and a guy got into a fight with another customer,” according to police.

The customer suffered some scrapes and was treated at the scene, the watch commander said.

The “aggressor” in the fight was being treated in an ambulance when he “kicked out the back of the window in the ambulance,” police said. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man, whose identity was not available Sunday night, will face charges in the fight and for damage to the ambulance, police said.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents soon arrived and shut down the bars. The road was closed during the incident, but later reopened.

No one was cited for any COVID-19 rule violations, police said.