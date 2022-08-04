APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new pharmaceutical business to the area, which will bring new jobs.

Körber is a global company that combines technology and pharmaceuticals.

While they are headquartered in Germany, the new location in Apex will serve as their main U.S. headquarters.

The new facility is over 19,000 square feet and has an additional 6,000 square footage space for their warehouse space.

Mayor Jacques Gilbert said this company brings in a lot of opportunity to retain the youth.

“We’ve been looking for something like this to kinda kick start our economic opportunities here and I really love the opportunities we’ll provide for our town with regard to jobs,” Mayor Gilbert said. “We always like to retain our young people. That’s one of things we’ve talked about for quite a long time. I believe these opportunities will also compliment to that. The door is open and we want our young people to embrace this opportunity and move forward with it.”

The CEO of Körber software, Jens Woehlbier, shared they are the leading supplier for the pharma industry that works with machines and software. But that’s not their only reason for coming to the Triangle.

“Körber Pharma is the leading supplier for the pharma industry because we do machines and software. Here in this area we have both, we have our clients in the Triangle and we have the talent with all the universities and schools,” Woehlbier said.

The grand opening was a room full of staff and community leaders such as the fire and police chief. They are taking advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the global pharmaceutical company.

“To see this beautiful building with a lot of space and light, where people can work in the future. And also I need to say after COVID, seeing all the people again. Celebrating having good talks together and also working with the community to grow it,” Woehlbier said.

Right now, the facility has close to 90 staff members and their goal is expand that number in the years to come.

For more information about Körber software, click here.