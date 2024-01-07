Photo from Apex Police Dept.

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Two pigs and a goat decided to take a stroll through an Apex neighborhood Saturday during a break in the rain, police said.

The trio were walking along streets and stopping to check out some yards around 2 p.m. Saturday in a community in northwest Apex, according to the Apex Police Department.

Photos from police showed the wild bunch freely walking down a street near Spring Shade Road in the Weddington neighborhood off Green Level West Road. One image appeared to show the goat leading the pigs into a yard.

Photo from Apex Police Dept.

Officers posted on social media about the roaming trio and asked if anyone was missing the pigs and goat.

About an hour after they were first spotted, Apex police reported the strays were back at home.

“After a short while and herding them back up the road (via patrol car and on foot) to their home, they have been reunited!!!!” police wrote on Facebook.