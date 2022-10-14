RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized by Back The Blue NC for the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the city.

The 29-year-old officer, Gabriel Torres, was on his way to work when he was one of five people killed by a 15-year-old male.

The GoFundMe page said it is working to confirm that Torres “leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old daughter” who “100 [percent] of the proceeds collected will be delivered directly to.”

Friday morning, along with Torres’ identification, Nicole Connors, 52, Mary Marshall, 34, Susan Karnatz, 49, and James Roger Thompson, 16, were also identified as the other four victims killed in Thursday’s shooting.

Currently, two others remain injured. 59-year-old Marcille Gardner remains in critical condition, while 33-year-old Casey Joseph Clark has been treated and released from the hospital.

Back The Blue NC has currently set Torres’ GoFundMe at $20,000. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, more than $8,700 has been donated.

Just one hour prior, both numbers were at half that amount.

