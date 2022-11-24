RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh’s Christmas parade last weekend.

According to the fundraiser, Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, set up the GoFundMe because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”

Just before 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver in the Raleigh Christmas parade lost control of his float near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue, CBS 17 previously reported. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking an 11-year-old girl, who later died after life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel.

Landen C. Glass (Raleigh Police Department)

The driver of the pickup truck, that ran over the young girl in the parade, was identified as Landon C. Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, the Raleigh Police Department previously said.

“Landen does not deserve to be slandered the way he is being on social media, the only reason this is getting the media coverage that it is, is simply because it was a parade and the truck was ‘modified’ and something tragic happened,” Ferrell said in the GoFundMe description. “If it happened on the highway it would barley get any air time. The media is trying to pin this on a person, when the fault should lay on nobody.”

Ferrell went on to say that the only charge Goode should face is possessing a firearm during the parade.

Currently, Glass is facing charges of:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle;

Careless and reckless driving;

Improper equipment;

Unsafe movement;

Carrying a firearm in a parade.

Warrants mention improper brakes that were inadequate to control the movement of the truck, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

The court documents also said that Glass told them he works on the safety systems of cars.

Glass was issued a $4,000 secured bond, according to arrest warrants.

If he bonds out, his court date would be scheduled for Jan. 26.

“We plan to split any and all donations between the 2 family and hold a peaceful rally in Raleigh North Carolina at 2838 Wake Forrest Rd on December 10th on behalf of how the media is slandering this kid and blaming his modded truck,” Ferrell continues on the GoFundMe. “But in the same aspect how many other people had a firearm there? More than what you probably think.”

The GoFundMe concludes with saying all money with be refunded if the $10,000 goal is not met by Dec. 10 and “anything helps bless you”.

Chloe Rafferty, Kathryn Hubbard, Hayley Fixler and Mariah Ellis contributed to this article.