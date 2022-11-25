RALEIGH, N.C. — A fundraiser to help the family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks has already surpassed its $25,000 goal, according to the GoFundMe page on Friday.
Hailey was killed Saturday during the Raleigh Christmas Parade after a pickup truck that was pulling a float hit her. Hailey was in the parade as part of a dance troupe.
Erika Parker, of Fuquay-Varina, organized the fundraiser not only to support her family but to “allow them to establish a non-profit organization in Hailey’s honor with the goal of carrying out her legacy,” the page stated.
The driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Landon C. Glass, of Goode, Va., has been charged with:
- Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle;
- Careless and reckless driving;
- Improper equipment;
- Unsafe movement;
- Carrying a firearm in a parade.
Another GoFundMe was started Thursday by Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”
As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, it has raised $1,775 of its $10,000 goal.
Kayla Morton, Kathryn Hubbard and Chloe Rafferty contributed to this article.