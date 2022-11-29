RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal.

The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.

According to the post, Gardner is still in intensive care, is stable but in critical condition and “has many surgeries ahead of her.”

Mary Kathryn Kurth, of Raleigh, the organizer of the fundraiser posted the update on the GoFundMe page Monday.

“Lynn is continuing to work really hard in therapy. She has been able to walk independently with a cane which is a big cause for celebration,” Kurth wrote.

Gardner is scheduled for abdominal surgery Tuesday morning, Kurth said.

Five people were killed in the shooting and two were injured. Austin Thompson. the 15-year-old suspected shooter, is currently in a detention center outside of Raleigh.