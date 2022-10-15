RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe page has been created for one of the victims of Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh.

Mary Marshall, 34, was one of the five victims killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the northeast Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood.

Marshall’s fiancée, Robert Steele, created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and wedding cancellation expenses. According to the page, Marshall and Steele were supposed to married on Oct. 29.

“This woman was my everything… She meant so much to me and her parents and sister. Please help us memorialize her in the way that she deserves,” said Steele in the GoFundMe page.

Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, created a second GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. According to the page, Marshall’s funeral will be held Oct. 28.

This GoFundMe is the second page for the victims. The first GoFundMe page was created for Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was also killed in the shooting.

Editor’s Note: If other GoFundMe’s or means to donate for other victims are created, CBS 17 will update this article.