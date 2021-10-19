GoFundMe set up for Knightdale officer injured in I-540 collision

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – As the community mourns the loss of a 23-year-old Knightdale police officer in a traffic collision, a second officer involved in the crash faces a long road to recovery.

Officers Cody Hagler and his trainee, Ryan Hayworth, were responding to a single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they were hit from behind by a man driving a Mercedes at mile marker 22, officials said.

Hayworth, 23, was killed in the collision. He was a three-month veteran of the Knightdale force.

Hagler survived but suffered serious injuries. He remains at WakeMed as of Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Hagler and his wife.

The GoFundMe says Hagler faces “a long road to recovery.”

As of Tuesday morning, More than $1,100 has been raised for Hagler.

