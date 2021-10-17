GoFundMe started for Knightdale officer killed in I-540 crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized for the family members of Knightdale officer Ryan Hayworth who officials say was killed by a drunk driver Sunday morning on Interstate-540.

Ryan Hayworth (Knightdale police)

Hayworth, 23, was a three-month veteran of the Knightdale force, and a member of the United States Army. Hayworth was also the son of retired Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth.

Back The Blue NC, Inc., a non-profit 501C3 that donates to the children and families of officers killed in the line of duty, organized the fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

Since July of last year, the organization said it has raised $300,000 to help officers.

The goal of the GoFundMe fundraiser is set at $50,000.

Gaci Adelman, chairman of Back The Blue NC, said they have already been in contact with both the family of officer Hayworth as well as the Knightdale police.