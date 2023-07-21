GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Main Street will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday to begin set up for the Summer Food Truck Rodeo.

Due to this closure of Main Street, the following maps show where visitors may park their vehicles:

Parking crews will also be onsite to help direct visitors to parking, a Facebook post from Downtown Garner stated.

Parking will be available at the Garner Recreation Center, Garner Lions Club and Garner Baseball Inc. There is limited parking along Main Street from Griffin Street to Bagwell Street.

In addition to these lots, there will also be a shuttle from Garner Rec Park to the corner of Montague and Main Street. These shuttles will run roughly every 15 minutes.

Visitors cannot park at the Garner Senior Center, as a private event will be taking place.

The street will re-open at 9:30 p.m.