RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction is here, there, everywhere in Raleigh.

Kane Realty, responsible for much of that, has unveiled what one of their new developments near Dorothea Dix Park will look like.

The project is a multi-phase effort named Rockway Raleigh. The company says the mixed-use project “aims to redefine urban living and retail and seamlessly blend with the natural beauty of its surroundings”.

Phase 1

Construction for phase one began in January 2022. Inspired by Dorothea Dix Park and Raleigh’s Rocky Branch Trail, Kane Realty says Rockway Raleigh will add to an emerging park district and connect the downtown core to the park.

“Rockway Raleigh is designed to harmonize with Raleigh’s natural surroundings, providing residents with unparalleled access to urban amenities immediately on the Greenway, and adjacent to Raleigh’s central park. This unique combination exemplifies a new way to live and play in Downtown Raleigh,” said Josie Reeves, director of design with Kane Realty Corporation.

The Rockway Residences will hold 335 mid-rise apartments with amenities that include work-from-home spaces, a large pool and sundeck, a rooftop lounge, and a terrace overlooking Dorothea Dix Park. It will also hold 18,000-square-feet of street-level retail and flex office space.

The company says the design will promote neighborhood walkability and establish an outdoor social destination along the greenway.

Rockway Raleigh is expected to welcome its first residents in mid-2024.

Phase 2

Kane Realty says they have submitted plans to the city for another building in the development that will add 550 apartments. Named “The Heath”, a residential building under phase two will hold 350 apartments. Street-level retail space will face South Saunders Street. The building will further connect the facility to Rockway Raleigh.

Planning is underway for a second residential building holding 200 units.

“The development surge in the areas just outside the Central Business District will bring together previously separate micro-districts, enhancing a cohesive, pedestrian-friendly Downtown Raleigh. The ongoing transformation of Dorothea Dix Park, including the upcoming Gipson Play Plaza and Greenway, further add to the area’s allure as a hub for work, leisure, and recreation,” said Drew Yates, senior development manager with Kane Realty Corporation.

Construction of The Heath is expected to start in mid-2024, with a completion goal of 2026.