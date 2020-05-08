Golden Corral closing 2 locations, one on Raleigh’s Glenwood Avenue due to COVID-19 impacts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Golden Corral will be closing two of its North Carolina locations, including one on Raleigh’s Glenwood Avenue.

The second location is in Henderson.

A company spokesperson tells CBS 17 that the locations will remain permanently closed “due to the business impact of COVID-19”.

“We appreciate the support of these communities and the guests who have dined with us at these locations. Our thoughts and prayers are with our restaurant team members and their families. As other area Golden Corral franchise restaurants reopen, we will help our team members who are not yet employed transition to another opportunity,” a company statement said.

The Golden Corral set to close in Raleigh is located on 6129 Glenwood Ave.