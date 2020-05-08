Golden Corral closing 2 locations, one on Raleigh’s Glenwood Avenue due to COVID-19 impacts

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Golden Corral will be closing two of its North Carolina locations, including one on Raleigh’s Glenwood Avenue.

The second location is in Henderson.

A company spokesperson tells CBS 17 that the locations will remain permanently closed “due to the business impact of COVID-19”.

“We appreciate the support of these communities and the guests who have dined with us at these locations.  Our thoughts and prayers are with our restaurant team members and their families.  As other area Golden Corral franchise restaurants reopen, we will help our team members who are not yet employed transition to another opportunity,” a company statement said.

The Golden Corral set to close in Raleigh is located on 6129 Glenwood Ave.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories