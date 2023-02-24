RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man on probation has been charged with hit-and-run and DWI among other charges in a Interstate 87 collision involving House Speaker Tim Moore and another lawmaker.

Around 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision on I-87 near mile marker 9 in Wake County.

The incident initially took place on I-87 near mile marker 13 when a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck hit the back of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe multiple times as both vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes, Sgt. Chris Knox, of the Highway Patrol said Friday.

The Chevy Tahoe was an N.C. General Assembly Police vehicle driven by Officer Jason Purdue. After being hit, Purdue activated his emergency lights to signal the pickup truck to pull over.

The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 38-year-old James Matthew Brogden, failed to stop for blue lights and continued traveling south until he stopped near mile marker 9, Knox said.

Troopers arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were identified as House Speaker Timothy K. Moore, N.C. Rep. David Willis and Moore’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Gurley.

All occupants of the Tahoe and the driver were not injured.

Moore said on Friday that he didn’t think he was targeted by Brogden.

The preliminary investigation indicated that impairment was a factor with regard to Brogden, Knox said. EMS responded to the scene and transported Brogden to WakeMed for further evaluation.

After being released from the hospital, Brogden was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and charged with misdemeanor speed to elude arrest, failure to heed blue lights and siren, hit-and-run, driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, resist public officer and damage to property.

Brogden is on probation for a 2020 conviction for assault on a female and for breaking and entering.

According to Brogden’s arrest warrant, he will appear in court on March 17.