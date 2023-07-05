MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A golf course amenities building was destroyed in a fire the morning after the 4th of July, according to the Morrisville Fire Department.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, crews said they responded to the Prestonwood Country Club after two people called 911 reporting a fire.

When they arrived, they said an amenities building was in flames.

The building was a total loss, according to the fire department.

Investigators said no one was hurt in the fire.

They’re working to determine the cause.