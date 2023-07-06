People are hoping to get free golf gear or clubs by camping for days outside in front of the new PGA Tour Superstore in Raleigh set to open Saturday.

Dylan Avant and his friend Trey Bass are first in line. They started camping on Wednesday night.

“I’m going to Campbell (University) in the fall to do the PGA Management Program, and I’m going to be golfing a lot,” Avant said. “So I figured I’d come out here and try to get some free golf equipment.”

The store plans to give away nearly $30,000 worth of items on opening day, from irons and drivers to golf apparel.

Raleigh PGA Tour Superstore general manager Daryl Shore hopes the store is a hole-in-one for the Triangle area.

“The common theme that we’ve gotten from a lot of people is it’s about time,” Shore said.

Shore said Raleigh was a natural next location for the store. He says demand stems not only from the popularity of Pinehurst, but also from a growing golf community and nearly 45 courses around Raleigh.

“We feel like we’re in North Carolina’s Mecca for golf, and it’s a great place for us to be. And we’re looking forward to being a big part of not just golf, but the community,” Shore said.

The store opens Saturday at 9 a.m. with special guest Ripken the Bat Dog of the Durham Bulls, while University of North Carolina men’s basketball star Armando Bacot is set to stop by on Sunday.