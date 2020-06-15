Golf increasing in popularity amid pandemic

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A full line up of golfers on the driving range. Some of them seasoned — others are first-timers — picking up the sport during the pandemic.

“We’ve been extremely busy. From your seasoned golfer to your beginner golfer as well,” Kelly Jones of Knights Play Golf Center said.

Courses like Knights Play Golf Center have stayed open during the shutdown.

“We cut our hours back so that we could sanitize the clubhouse, so we could sanitize our carts,” Jones said.

Because the game is played outdoors and naturally requires distances, there’s a high demand for tee times and lessons.

“It’s fantastic, the best thing for the game is to get more people involved,” said Michael Whitley who took some swings at the course Sunday.

“I really like golf and I want to keep practicing because I’ve got a new driver and I want to get it in before I go to World’s,” Lily Whitley said.

Another family was out on the course working on the fundamentals. They say it’s been a sweet escape from being inside.

“The kids were getting a little stir crazy in the house. I can see their smiles and a little bit more joy on their faces out here,” said Naijeta Robinson.

“We get to be out together, we’re away from screens and devices which have obviously been a hallmark of COVID and quarantine,” Michael Whitley said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in North Carolina, families say they are concerned but not panicking.

“You can’t see the coronavirus, right. But we know it’s out there somewhere, but we don’t let it affect our spirit, we just keep on moving, do what we can to protect our hands and faces and cover up when we have to,” Luke Robinson said.