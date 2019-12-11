Google reveals top 10 searches in 2019 for Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What were Raleigh residents searching for the most on Google in 2019?

The tech giant released its top 10 trending searches for year for cities, states and even countries.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Hurricane Dorian topped the list for Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes and rapper Nipsey Hussle rounded out the top 3 for the capital city.

Nipsey Hussle, Antoinio Brown, Avengers Endgame and Disney Plus were in the top 10 for Raleigh, North Carolina and the U.S.

Raleigh Top 10

hurricane dorian carolina hurricanes nipsey hussle antonio brown avengers endgame luke perry disney plus iphone 11 jussie smollett captain marvel

Charlotte Top 10

hurricane dorian nipsey hussle cameron boyce antonio brown jussie smollett r kelly iphone 11 irs.gov refund disney plus avengers endgame

North Carolina Top 10

hurricane dorian nipsey hussle cameron boyce disney plus irs.gov refund ron rivera antonio brown luke perry carolina hurricanes avengers endgame

U.S. Top 10

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Luke Perry Avengers Endgame Game of Thrones Iphone 11 Jussie Smollett

