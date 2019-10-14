GoRaleigh adds new service; replaces GoTriangle routes Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – GoRaleigh all-day service for Knightdale, Garner replaces Go Triangle peak-hours only routes October 14.

GoTriangle Route 102, which runs peak hours between Raleigh and Garner, and GoTriangle’s Knightdale-Raleigh Express, will be replaced by two new all-day GoRaleigh routes.

The new routes, which takes effect October 14 are as follows:

GoRaleigh Route 20 will operate hourly from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. weekdays between Garner and GoRaleigh Station.

GoRaleigh Route 33 New Hope-Knightdale will run hourly from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays between Knightdale and the New Hope Commons shopping center; customers can access multiple other bus routes.

“Given that GoRaleigh Routes 20 and 33 will run all day, it’s exciting to think about all of the new options and opportunities riders will have access to GoRaleigh,” said Transportation Director Michael Moore.

GoRaleigh begins a new route that serves Rolesville.

GoRaleigh Route 401 will run weekdays during peak hours, connecting Rolesville with Triangle Town Center and the Wake Tech Northern Campus.

Customers will be able to connect to other routes at those two locations

Find more information about these two locations by clicking here.

In 2016, voters in Wake County approved a half-cent transit-designated sales tax to invest $2.3 billion in public transportation services between 2017 and 2027.

The 10-year Wake Transit Plan seeks to connect the region and all Wake County communities by providing frequent and reliable urban mobility and enhance access to transit.

Enhancing service to Knightdale and Garner by 2020 was identified as a goal. Find out more about the Wake Transit Plan and other projects at http://goforwardnc.org

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now