RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a GoRaleigh bus was cited after they were involved in a Sunday morning crash that killed one and seriously injured another, police said.

The wreck happened along Garner Road at Peterson Street, which is near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Raleigh police said a 2005 Acura was traveling north on Garner Road near Peterson Street when it collided with a GoRaleigh bus that was turning left from Peterson Street to Garner Road, police said.

The two occupants of the Acura were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Raleigh police said.

The driver of the Acura has since died but their name has not been released.

One passenger on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver was cited with failure to yield causing serious bodily injury.

At the scene, a wrecked car had major front-end damage with the roof removed — possibly by rescue crews trying to access victims inside the car.

There were about five passengers on the bus at the time of the wreck, police said.

“It’s very devastating because to know that you don’t know if somebody lost their life or not, especially on Palm Sunday, going into Easter,” said witness Sharlena Baker. “And to see such an accident — it’s traumatizing. My children didn’t know what was going on so I’m praying that whoever it is makes it.”

Raleig police did not release the name of the bus driver.

Police are still investigating the crash.