GoRaleigh bus involved in crash with car along Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car and a Raleigh bus collided along Capital Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a sedan and GoRaleigh bus, was reported around 3 p.m.

The wreck, which happened near Crabtree Boulevard, appeared to be minor.

The car had front-end damage and appeared to have hit the bus from behind.

There was no word about injuries.

