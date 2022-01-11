GoRaleigh fleet to be near-zero emissions by end of 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — GoRaleigh transit says its fleet will be 70 percent zero or near-zero emissions by the end of this year.

A CBS 17 crew followed along as Gov. Roy Cooper toured one of the new buses on Tuesday. There are already five electric buses on GoRaleigh’s fleet.

CBS 17 asked Cooper how lawmakers plan to help other public transportation sources transit to these forms of clean energy.

“We are looking at money from the VW settlement, money from the federal infrastructure plan to make sure we have charging stations in place. We want to help and we know those stations are going to be important,” Cooper said.

It comes as North Carolina’s electric vehicle footprint is increasing – with Toyota announcing plans last month for an EV battery factory near Greensboro.