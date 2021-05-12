GoRaleigh, GoTriangle encouraging people to take the bus as gas shortages slam NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many scrambled to find an open gas pump Wednesday, Isaac Hall said he would rather wait for another option.

“If you’re riding the bus, you don’t have to worry about the gas shortage,” he said.

Hall lives in Durham and takes the bus regularly to cut costs.

“I can get on the bus and go anywhere in Durham. My car is sitting at home right now,” he said.

Charles Lattuca, CEO of GoTriangle, hopes more people will do the same.

“It might be the only option for people if they don’t have gas,” he said.

“It is getting tougher out there. I hope this situation does resolve soon. I think it is important that people know that there are alternatives to driving,” Lattuca said.

GoTriangle has stops across the Triangle area with partners in Durham, Raleigh, and Cary.

“We have gas. Obviously, we are going to be hard-pressed in our supply as time goes on, but we are running,” Lattuca said.

However, he said the plan is to eventually shift away from using fuel. Out of the 78 buses, two are electric.

Meanwhile, GoRaleigh said that out the 87 buses it uses, 40 are compressed natural gas buses. A spokesperson told CBS17 it saves them an estimated $50,000 in fuel monthly.

“There are options out there for folks and we are working on new options, too. We are working on bus rapid transit, commuter rail. We are growing the transit system,” Lattuca said.

GoRaleigh and GoTriangle each have more information about schedules online.