RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September.

GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage.

It goes into effect September 11.

GoRaleigh said they currently have 185 bus drivers, and they need to hire at least 30 more.

Will this affect my route?

11 routes with low ridership that typically operate every 30 minutes will be reduced to an hourly service, according to a release. They are as follows:

7L, Carolina Pines Connector — Trailwood Hills, Carolina Pines Community Center, Southgate Plaza and Southeast Raleigh High School

— Trailwood Hills, Carolina Pines Community Center, Southgate Plaza and Southeast Raleigh High School 23L, Millbrook Connector — Capital Crossing Shopping Center, Quail Corners Shopping Center, Colony Shopping Center, Shelley Lake and Crabtree Valley Mall

— Capital Crossing Shopping Center, Quail Corners Shopping Center, Colony Shopping Center, Shelley Lake and Crabtree Valley Mall 24L, North Crosstown Connector — Midtown, Duke Raleigh Hospital, Green Road Park, Capital Crossing Shopping Center and Mini City Shopping Center

— Midtown, Duke Raleigh Hospital, Green Road Park, Capital Crossing Shopping Center and Mini City Shopping Center 26, Edwards Mill — Crabtree Valley Mall, Laurel Hills Park, Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center, PNC Arena and Trinity Corporate Park

— Crabtree Valley Mall, Laurel Hills Park, Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center, PNC Arena and Trinity Corporate Park 27, Blue Ridge — Crabtree Valley Mall, Rex Hospital, NC Museum of Art, NC Department of Transportation and NC State Fair Grounds

— Crabtree Valley Mall, Rex Hospital, NC Museum of Art, NC Department of Transportation and NC State Fair Grounds 36, Creedmoor — Towne North Shopping Center, Stonehenge Shopping Center, Lynnwood Shopping Center, Creedmoor Crossing Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall

— Towne North Shopping Center, Stonehenge Shopping Center, Lynnwood Shopping Center, Creedmoor Crossing Shopping Center and Crabtree Valley Mall 40X Wake Tech Express — Wake Technical Community College, GoRaleigh Station, Carlie C’s

— Wake Technical Community College, GoRaleigh Station, Carlie C’s 3, Glascock — William Peace University Raleigh Housing Authority, Capitol Park, Raleigh Blvd. Shopping Center and Lions Park

— William Peace University Raleigh Housing Authority, Capitol Park, Raleigh Blvd. Shopping Center and Lions Park 10, Longview — St. Augustine’s University, Phillips High School, Longview High School and Enloe High School

— St. Augustine’s University, Phillips High School, Longview High School and Enloe High School 12, Method — William Peace University, Broughton High School, Cameron Village, North Carolina State University, Meredith College and McKimmon Center

— William Peace University, Broughton High School, Cameron Village, North Carolina State University, Meredith College and McKimmon Center 18/18S, Poole-Barnwell — Department of Motor Vehicles, Bugg Elementary School, Walnut Creek Shopping Center, Historic Oak View Park, GoRaleigh Operations Facility and The Shoppes at Battle Bridge

Route 19, the Apollo Heights bus that typically comes every 15 minutes, will come every 30 minutes. This also goes into effect September 11.

The route services southeast Raleigh with stops at Shaw University, Chavis Park, Shoppes at Pine Hill, V.A. Clinic, Wake Tech’s health sciences campus, Holly Hill’s adult and children’s campuses, Pines of Ashton and Wake County Human Services.

Why reduce the service?

Currently, GoRaleigh says multiple trips per day are missed depending on driver availability. They said reducing the service will let them restore confidence in the reliability of the service.

GoRaleigh told CBS 17 they decided to reduce the service as a way to avoid completely removing any routes. They said their goal is to allow those in need of the services to still get to and from work.

No word yet on when full service is expected to resume.

Need a job?

According to GoRaleigh, new bus drivers start by earning $19 per hour and will receive guaranteed annual increases, which would reach a top pay of $27 per hour in four years.

It comes after they increased the starting wages for their bus drivers in July by a little more than $2 per hour.

GoRaleigh said they offer flexible schedules, full benefits including sick pay, vacation pay, a 40 hour per week guarantee, paid training and a commercial driver’s license program (CDL).

Click here for more information about open positions.