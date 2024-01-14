RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The GoRaleigh public transit system is now back on its full schedule for the first time in a year and a half.

As of Sunday, nearly a dozen GoRaleigh buses will now be able to pick up riders every 30 minutes. Those routes were reduced to hourly service in September 2022 because of a driver shortage.

The city’s transportation director, David Walker, tells CBS 17 this comes at the perfect time because ridership is back near pre-pandemic levels and the buses have been packed.

“I would just say to be prepared to have a little bit more elbow room when you get on the bus,” Walker said.

Cedric Walker says he’s been riding the bus for about five years. He’s noticed delays getting to places he needs to go because of the high demand. He hopes the return to full service means fewer delays.

“Hopefully having more drivers will get people to places they need to be on time and accurate,” Walker said.

The city says it’s only a few hires away from a full staff and they attribute that to a new contractor bringing better pay and benefits.