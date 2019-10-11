Gotcha e-scooters hit the streets of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As part of an exclusive deal with Raleigh, Gotcha’s electric scooter fleet has arrived in downtown.

The fleet includes 150 e-scooters but more could be added based upon demand.

The scooters will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and cost $1 to unlock.

It’s 15 cents per minute after that. Each scooter is equipped with automatic front and back lights for safety.

Scooter riders should obey traffic laws that ban the use of scooters on sidewalks.

“Gotcha has been working tirelessly to improve its scooter technology so users will have positive interaction with the system which caused delays with the initial launch,” the company said in a release.

Gotcha has released a new and improved scooter app that can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“There’s a high demand for e-scooters in Raleigh,” said Michael Moore, Transportation Director for the City of Raleigh. “We wanted to bring in a high-quality scooter provider to meet that demand and deliver an easy, environmentally friendly way for our residents to commute. We think the little extra time involved to bring Gotcha to Raleigh is well worth it.”

The scooters reach 15 miles per hour and can go 18 to 20 miles per charge.

The entire Gotcha fleet is GPS-enabled to make it easy for riders to find, unlock, and pick up a scooter throughout the city.

“Having a formal partnership in place with one exclusive vendor will help the City of Raleigh provide the safest and most reliable scooter share program for residents and visitors,” said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. “We deeply appreciate the patience of the citizens and our city partner as we improved our scooter technology for a better riding experience. We hope to change the habits of residents to trade short car trips for sustainable shared mobility, and we plan to expand the fleet as interest grows.”

