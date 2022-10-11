DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair’s usual ‘Park and Ride’ locations will not be in service this year, according to GoTriangle.

The cancellation of these services stems from the national driver and bus operator shortage, a GoTriangle official told CBS 17.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, GoDurham Transit shared the announcement, saying “We hope to be able to provide a shuttle next year!”

To see alternative options for traveling to this year’s fair such as nearby parking shuttles and train services, visit the fair’s visitor information page.