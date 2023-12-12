RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a tradition that brings families together while also sharing warmth, celebration and light.

Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper invited families and members of the Jewish community to gather for a menorah lighting at the North Carolina Executive Mansion Monday evening.

“Hanukkah brings light, Hanukkah brings joy, it brings a season of giving and gratitude,” Cooper said.

The governor took a moment with members of the North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association to also reflect on the darkness in recent months felt by an ongoing war overseas.

“I have continued to pray every single night for the innocent Israelis and the Palestinians who are suffering,” Cooper added. “The rising tide of anti-Semitism, a plague as ancient as the holiday we celebrate today, cannot be ignored.”

It’s a similar message echoed by Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin who felt a loss of words while helping light a fifth candle during a ceremony downtown. Thinking back to the Jewish Federation Solidarity Day in October, Baldwin became emotional.

“Thank you for letting me be a little sad at the same time while trying to be strong,” she said. “Tonight has a special meaning because it does bring light.”

Baldwin said recent months have also come with criticism toward city officials who have taken a stand to support inclusiveness and the Jewish community.

“We’re being attacked, the city officials, and I’m sure I’ll be attacked tomorrow for being at this event and supporting all of you,” Baldwin said. “It’s important that I’m here.”

Rabbi Zalmy Dubinsky with Chabad Young Professionals Raleigh said many have noticed the support from community leaders and haven’t taken it for granted.

“It feels like a big hug,” Dubinsky said. “We’re blessed to live in a country, in a city with city leaders and political leaders who have a voice of clarity and resonate a light in the darkness to show the Jewish community that we’re welcome here and everyone is welcome here.”

Dubinsky and others said the menorah lighting ceremony also shines a light of hope, which has become very significant to families celebrating the holiday this year. Many also took the moment to pray for the safe return of more than 130 Israelis that continue to be held captive in Gaza.

“Hanukkah is all about adding light. We see the blessings of the menorah, we thank God for the miracles of those days that took place this time of year,” said Dubinsky. “And I think it adds a lot more meaning this year… We’re facing a threat not all that different than what the Jews felt back then.”