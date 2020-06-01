Gov. Cooper greets group of protesters outside Executive Mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper came out of the Executive Mansion early Monday evening and greeted a group protesting on Blount Street.

The scene outside the Executive Manson on June 1, 2020. (Bridget Chapman/CBS 17)

The group was sitting in the roadway and began chanting “march with us.”

Cooper then began to walk south on Blount Street and around the block.

The protest in front of the Executive Mansion marks the third night of demonstrations in Raleigh in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago.

The protests turned violent over the weekend – resulting in several arrests and destruction across the city.

This breaking story will be updated.