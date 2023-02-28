RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s former top cop read “Hop on Pop” to kids at Wilburn Elementary School in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a former state Attorney General, helped celebrate Read Across America Week with the Dr. Suess book while visiting classrooms, according to his office.

“Read Across America Week is an important time to celebrate the knowledge that comes from books,” Cooper said. “Educators at Wilburn Elementary School work hard, and it’s important we invest in our schools so that every student and teacher has the support and resources needed to succeed.”

Cooper proclaimed March 2 as Read Across America Day to encourage young students to celebrate reading and encourage reading for people of all ages.

“Read Across America Week gives voice to students so that they can share diverse stories which lift up different perspectives, explore various interests, and spark deep conversations,” Wilburn Elementary School Principal Dominique Teasley said. “In order to grow joyful readers and thinkers, we must continue to celebrate literacy in authentic ways in our schools, homes, and the community.”