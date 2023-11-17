RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper hopped on a train from Raleigh to Greensboro on Friday morning, highlighting rail service in the state.

Before the ride from Union Station, the governor talked about expansion in the state and how public transportation—including rail service—has had to grow.

“One thing businesses need and everyday people need is quality infrastructure and an important part of that is quality transportation,” the governor said.

Governor Cooper departs Union Station in Raleigh. (Kathryn Hubbard/CBS 17)

A representative from Amtrak said North Carolina riders are increasing. He said during the last fiscal year, Raleigh ridership hit around 220,000. Across the state during the last fiscal year, ridership hit nearly 1.2 million.

Ahead of an expected busy holiday travel season, Governor Cooper and other state officials are encouraging travelers to consider rail service to get to their destination. Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin says even outside of the holiday season, an investment in public transit has paid off for people who live and work in the city.

“The past ten years have been really focused, and we’re seeing results,” she said.

State officials also said they’re constantly applying for more grant funding to expand public transportation in the state including funding from the Biden Administration and other grants.