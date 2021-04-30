Gov. Cooper’s family adopts new dog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s first family added a new member recently!

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday his family adopted “Violet,” a special-needs dog from the Wake County SPCA.

Violet and the Cooper family.

According to the announcement on Facebook, Violet was having seizures and problems with her back legs and no one knew why.

Due to her condition, she was having trouble getting adopted.

Cooper and his family took home Violet a month ago to see if they could get a diagnosis from a neurologist.

Violet has seen two neurologists, but there still isn’t an answer to her medical needs.

Cooper said he and his family all fell in love with her quickly and decided she needed to stay with them.

Violet loves frolicking in the garden, playing with the sprinklers and napping anywhere she wants.

Back in October, the Cooper family said goodbye to their family dog, Benjamin “Ben” Cooper.

Cooper sent out a statement on Twitter saying Ben had an auto-immune disease that developed the last several years.

He was adopted from a rescue organization more than 10 years ago by the governor’s oldest daughter, Hilary.