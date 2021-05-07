Gov. Roy Cooper addresses Campbell Law School graduates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper was the commencement speaker at the Campbell Law School graduation Friday, where nearly 170 students received degrees.

In his speech, Cooper talked about how the graduates should find their purpose and find ways to do good in the community.

He also talked about the struggles some students have faced throughout the pandemic.

“I know you’ve had other challenges, for some of you it’s been sickness for some caring for parents, for some caring for children, for someone that is experiencing a death close to you but now you are here and have made it. You have plowed through the hardship,” said Gov. Cooper.

The university delayed the ceremony by an hour because of rain.