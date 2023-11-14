MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new lithium-ion battery business, called Forge Battery, will come to Morrisville.

The company and its investors plan for an initial investment of more than $165 million to build a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of clean energy jobs to North Carolina, according to a news release.

“North Carolina’s growing leadership in clean energy can be seen everywhere you look, and Forge Battery’s decision continues our momentum,” said Cooper. “New jobs, new investment, and new opportunities for our people are coming fast as we embrace this vital new sector of the global economy.”

Based in Colorado, Forge Nano will head Forge Battery. Forge Nano improves the performance of materials used in batteries by applying specialized, atomic-scale coatings using industrial manufacturing equipment.

Forge Battery’s project in North Carolina will be partly facilitated by a Job Development Investment approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier on Tuesday, the release stated.

“North Carolina is the number one state for business in the country, and we’re fast becoming the leading center for battery research and production as well,” said N.C. Representative Ya Liu. “Many people in our community worked hard to bring these jobs to our region and we will continue to work together to support Forge Battery’s continued growth in our state.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the payroll impact for the project is expected to exceed more than $16 million each year.

Forge Battery expects the plant to begin operations in 2026.