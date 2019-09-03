Granddaughter of culinary icon Mama Dip opens restaurant at NC Museum of History

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new Southern comfort food restaurant run by the granddaughter of a culinary icon is opening at the North Carolina Museum of History, the museum announced in a press release.

Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery will be run by Tonya Council, the granddaughter of the late Mildred Council, also known as Mama Dip.

According to the release, Tonya Council began waitressing Dip’s Country Kitchen when she was a teen and has been in the restaurant industry ever since.

Sweet Tea & Cornbread will feature “traditional Southern comfort food like barbecue, chicken salad, fried green tomatoes, and (of course) sweet tea and cornbread,” the release says.

If that’s not your style, the restaurant will offer “lighter fare like salads and grilled chicken, and family-friendly favorites like hamburgers, French fries and chicken tenders.” They will also feature daily specials and desserts.

“I’m thrilled to open the Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery at the N.C. Museum of History,” said Council in the release. “I grew up surrounded by classic Southern food, so the museum is the perfect venue to both continue that legacy while exploring more modern iterations of my family’s signature dishes.”

The Sweet Tea & Cornbread Grill and Eatery is located on the R Level and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for the menu and more information.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now