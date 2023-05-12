RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard is closed in Raleigh Friday afternoon.

A crash just after 2 p.m. closed southbound lanes near Durant Road/Perry Creek Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A tractor-trailer carrying gravel overturned at the scene, which is a few blocks north of Interstate 440. Southbound lanes are showing heavy backups.

“Northbound traffic is heavily impacted. Drivers should expect lengthy delays or seek an alternate route,” Raleigh police said.

The NCDOT suggested a detour around the traffic.

Southbound motorists are advised to turn left onto Perry Creek Road, follow Perry Creek Road to U.S. 401 South/Louisburg Road, and turn right onto U.S. 401 South/Louisburg Road. Follow U.S. 401 South/Louisburg Road to the on ramp for I-540 West, take the on ramp for I-540 West, follow I-540 West to Exit 16, and take Exit 16 to re-access U.S. 1/Capital Blvd.

No other details were available