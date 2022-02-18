Grease fire spreads to roof, triggering evacuation at Hardee’s in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh fast-food restaurant was evacuated when a fire broke out and spread to the roof Friday night, officials said.

The fire was reported at Hardee’s at 2304 Gorman St., which is near the intersection with Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh fire officials said.

Flames were visible coming from the restaurant when fire crews arrived, according to Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge.

Customers and workers were evacuated from the restaurant. The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, Hodge said.

The fire likely started in a grease trap and then spread to the roof and into the attic, according to Hodge.

No injuries were reported.

