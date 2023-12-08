RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than a week, thousands of gallons of sewage overflowed due to grease in the system, according to a news release from the City of Raleigh.

Raleigh Water staff was notified of a “sanitary sewer overflow” in the 900 block of Cherry Pond Court in Wake Forest around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, utility responders identified an active sewer overflow emanating from a sewer cleanout resulting from grease in the sewer main,” the city said. “This incident affected the flow of untreated wastewater from a sewer gravity pipe.”

Approximately 2,530 gallons of sewage were discharged, according to the city, but the overflow “remained within the natural topography” and didn’t reach any surface waters. The spill was contained at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources was notified of the overflow.

The incident comes just five days after more than 4,500 gallons of sewage overflowed in the 3700 block of Charleston Park Drive in Raleigh, also due to grease in the system.

In that spill, approximately 4,680 gallons were discharged, with about 2,680 gallons of untreated wastewater reaching an unnamed tributary of the Neuse River basin. No damage to plants or “fish kills” occurred as a result of that overflow.

Raleigh Water is reminding people to keep grease as well as wipes, rags, diapers, debris and other “improper materials” out of the sewer system as they can cause blockages and spills.

“Water, human waste and toilet tissue are the only items permitted to be discharged into the sewer system,” officials said.

Anyone who notices “excessive sewer smells” or sees sewage spilling from manholes or pipes should call (919) 996-3245 to report the incident.