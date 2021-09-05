‘Great sadness’ – Raleigh police K-9 Knox dies after sudden illness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police K-9 died this weekend after contracting a sudden illness, Raleigh police officials announced Sunday night.

The dog, named K-9 Officer Knox, was just 2 years old and joined the department in June 2020, police said on Twitter.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of K-9 Officer Knox,” the statement read.

Knox died Saturday night. He worked with Raleigh Senior Officer Lyman of the canine unit, officials said.

The death of Knox comes just days after a Durham man was sentenced to probation for shooting a K-9 officer in the face in March.

Trey Christie, 21, shot K-9 Daro in the face and then took off. Daro suffered injuries to his mouth.

K-9 Daro has since recovered and returned to work.

