RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school in Raleigh released a statement of “great sadness” Tuesday after a teenage student died in a shooting in north Raleigh on Halloween night.
Two other youths were also injured in the shooting that broke out just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.
Millbrook High School announced Tuesday afternoon that Xzavion Lawton “died last night in a tragic shooting,” according to a statement from the school. Lawton was initially listed in serious condition after the shooting.
The other two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the shooting along Sumner Boulevard. One was in serious condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Lawton was an 11th grader at Millbrook High School.
“Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and his friends,” the school statement said.
School officials said there would be counseling and services available for students.
“Please keep him and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your hearts and prayers,” the school said.
Below is the full statement from Millbrook High School Principal Brian Saunders:
It is with great sadness that I write this note to let you know that one of our 11th grade students, Xzavion Lawton, died last night in a tragic shooting. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and his friends. Please keep him and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your hearts and prayers. We want to honor Xzavion’s family and be respectful of their needs of privacy at this time.
There will be support for your student(s). Our counseling and student services team will
be available as well as support from the District Crisis Team.
As a parent or guardian, we wanted you to know and give you the opportunity to decide if this is information you want to share. As you think about how to care for your child, there are some resources that you might find helpful to assist your child through this loss. WCPSS has partnered with Transitions GriefCare in hopes of better supporting our grieving families, students and staff members. Transitions GriefCare offers a range of support services to help children & teens explore, understand and express their grief. Their services are available to anyone in our community at no cost.
After a traumatic event such as the death of someone they are familiar with, we can expect students to feel anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable. They may be scared of losing someone else close to them. Through encouraging discussion, being supportive of feelings, providing factual information and suggesting positive outlets, you can help your child be aware of and process their emotions. Every child is different, and the emotional response may vary in duration.
To be sure, these are heavy moments that we will work through together as a school family.