RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school in Raleigh released a statement of “great sadness” Tuesday after a teenage student died in a shooting in north Raleigh on Halloween night.

Two other youths were also injured in the shooting that broke out just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Millbrook High School announced Tuesday afternoon that Xzavion Lawton “died last night in a tragic shooting,” according to a statement from the school. Lawton was initially listed in serious condition after the shooting.

The other two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the shooting along Sumner Boulevard. One was in serious condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lawton was an 11th grader at Millbrook High School.

“Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and his friends,” the school statement said.

School officials said there would be counseling and services available for students.

“Please keep him and all of those that have been impacted by this loss in your hearts and prayers,” the school said.

Below is the full statement from Millbrook High School Principal Brian Saunders: